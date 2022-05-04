OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Senior Utahns, a new affordable living complex has now opened in Ogden and is ready to accept new residents.

The new apartment complex, called “Senior Living on Washington,” is located at 2955 Washington Blvd in Ogden.

The new project offers affordable housing for senior residents aged 62 and older. The building features 105 units with open-floor living plans, nine-foot ceilings and either one or two-bedroom configurations. The interior finishes feature quartz countertops, a washer and dryer, walk-in closets, private balconies, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access.

(Courtesy of Senior Living on Washington)

(Courtesy of Senior Living on Washington)

(Courtesy of Senior Living on Washington)

(Courtesy of Senior Living on Washington)

“Set against the picturesque Wasatch Front Mountains, this four-story community in Ogden Utah embraces its vibrant surroundings,” officials say. “Enhancing your golden years with shopping, entertainment, and dining at Ogden’s Historic 25th Street just a few blocks to the North along with convenient access to Frontrunner, bus routes, and interstate highways. Inside your apartment home, the beautiful interiors and exclusive amenities are sure to make your days brighter and joyful.”

Residents can enjoy public amenities such as a community room with a kitchen and lounge area, a fitness center and an outdoor courtyard decked out with barbecues and a fire pit.

The building will be located within walking distance of public transit services (UTA Route 612) which means residents do not need to own a car to travel around town.

Seniors can easily walk to the nearby Marshall White Park and Community Center, where classes, events activities and more are held for the public to enjoy.

The complex aims to remain energy-efficient, featuring low-flow pulling fixtures, drip irrigation landscaping and meeting Energy-star rated criteria.

To learn more about the new residential apartment complex, click here.