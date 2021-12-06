New $3,000/night wilderness resort coming to Zion National park in 2022

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A new ultra-luxe “transformative wilderness retreat” will soon be giving visitors more reasons to travel to Zion National Park.

“Spirit,” a 1,100-acre wellness retreat is set to open at Zion National Park during Summer 2022 and will be located one mile from Zion’s east boundary.

The retreat will have 40 individual suites and homesteads spread along the eastern slope of the Clear Creek Mountain range, a press release says.

Guests will have noteworthy views of some of Zion’s most prominent rock formations with Checkerboard Mesa, the East Temple and the West Temple to the south, and Burger Peak to the west.

An Aerial screenshot of the property

Courtesy: Zion Spirit Group

There will be 36 one-and two-bedroom Leaf Suites which will range from 800 to 1100 square feet. The last four suites will be four, five-bedroom Homestead Retreats sizing up to 6,000 square feet.

The Leaf Suite will have leaf-shaped rooftops that feature solar panels ad wraparound terraces and oversized glass window walls with panoramic views of Zion.

Spirit is designed to induce a connection to the “natural beauty and wilderness of Utah’s first and most-visited national park.”

The Spirit Wellness Studio

Courtesy: Zion Spirit Group

The suites are designed to encourage connectivity to the mind and spirit. The suites have a separate living room with a refreshment area; lavish installments throughout the bedroom and bathroom including an oversized soaking tub; a versatile “wellness studio” that can serve as a space for reflection, and in-room spa treatments. Each suite also has an adjoining bicycle base station that includes two electric bikes and gear for complimentary use throughout each guests’ stay.

The Spirit Leaf Suite

Courtesy: Zion Spirit Group

An “intimate lodge” will be located at the heart of the property and will include an aquaponic greenhouse, library, observatory, and natural swimming pool.

“Having grown up locally and witnessed firsthand how unbounded commercialization and land division can spoil the natural tapestry of a community, the concept of conservation and the importance of protecting the inherent integrity of our environment was introduced to me early on and has been the guiding vision for Spirit,” said Kevin McLaws, founder and partner of Zion Spirit Group. “We have a once in a lifetime opportunity with this property to set a new standard for gateway communities, one that inspires guests to not only be a part of the land’s continued story but to become equal stewards of it. It has been so encouraging to see our neighbors band together behind Spirit’s ‘contributive mindset’ mission, which we know will ultimately preserve the Zion experience for generations to come.”

Construction is currently underway for the upcoming wellness retreat which will be opening in two phases beginning summer 2022.

The first phase is expected to include seven Leaf Suites, miles of biking and hiking trails, an employee housing village, and the aquaponic greenhouse, which will serve as the resort’s temporary dining and gathering space.

The room rates will start at $3,000 a night. The property will open in its entirety in Spring 2023.