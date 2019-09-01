Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

New: 2019 U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018

ODESSA, Texas (AP) – A database shows that the West Texas shooting brings the number of mass killings in the U.S. so far this year to 25, which is as many mass killings as in all of 2018.

The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database also shows that depending on whether the suspect killed in West Texas is included among the five people dead Saturday, the total of victims so far this year in the U.S. either equals all of last year at 140 or falls one short at 139.

The database tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed (not including the offender) over a short period of time (24 hours) regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. The database includes information on these and other characteristics concerning the incidents, offenders, and victims.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke has said that at least five people died from the Saturday’s shooting. He said three law enforcement officers were injured and at least 21 civilians were shot.The CEO of Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Russell Tippin, says a total of 13 shooting victims have been treated at the hospital, including one who has died. Tippin says seven of the shooting victims are listed in critical condition, including several who have already completed surgeries, and two others are in serious condition.

