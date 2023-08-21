WEST WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4) — A 26-year-old man was struck by a semi-truck and killed while crossing the street in West Wendover early Monday morning, according to West Wendover Police.

On August 21, at 3:50 a.m., police responded to a report of a man, possibly dead, lying in the road at the 410 on-ramp of I-80. Upon arrival, officers found the man on the on-ramp and declared him deceased.

The initial investigation shows that the 26-year-old man was crossing the crosswalk at the intersection of Wendover Blvd. and FR459. Police said a man, identified as Shane Joseph Crochet, 43, was driving a semi-truck and trailer heading eastbound on Wendover Blvd.

Crochet reportedly made a left turn onto FR459 and hit the victim while he was in the crosswalk, dragging him for “several hundred feet” before stopping on the I-80 on-ramp of exit 410.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim was left at the on-ramp and Crochet left the scene.

With the help of Nevada State Police, Crochet was later found outside the city of Battle Mountain driving the semi-truck on I-80. He was taken into custody pending criminal charges.

West Wendover Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident call them at 775-664-2930 and reference case number 202300008880.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.