RENO, Nevada (ABC4) — Two members of the Reno Air Racing Association passed away this afternoon, Sept. 17.

Nick Macy and Chris Rushing died in a landing accident at around 2:15 p.m., according to RARA.

Both were “expertly skilled pilots” and gold-winners in the T-6 Class, according to the association. Macy reportedly piloted the Six-Cat and Rushing flew Baron’s Revenge.

Families of both pilots have been notified and support services are onsite as they deal with the tragedy, according to the association.

There were no civilian casualties and RARA is doing what it can to support the friends and families of the involved pilots, according to the association.

After conversations with the families and with the race classes, RARA reportedly decided to cancel the remainder of the races.

Fred Telling, Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and President of the T-6 Class said he is devastated and heartbroken.

“These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family,” he said. “My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”

RARA said safety is its foremost concern and that it works year-round to host the safest event possible.

RARA is reportedly cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.