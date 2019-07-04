Nevada officers ‘joining forces’ to crack down on speeding

NORTHEAST NEVADA (ABC4 News) – The Nevada Department of Public Safety is working to educate the public on the dangers of speeding!

It’s all in an effort to reduce the number of speed-related fatalities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), “Speeding endangers everyone on the road: In 2017, speeding killed nearly 10,000 people, that accounts for more than quarter of all traffic fatalities that year 26% to be exact.

This week, Nevada law enforcement agencies from Humbolt, White Pine, Elko, and Lander County Sheriff’s Departments, West Wendover Police Department, as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol, are teaming up to catch speeders.

With many families traveling the highways to celebrate the 4th of July, the police departments are “Joining Forces” to ensure drivers abide by the set speed limits so everyone can enjoy a safe holiday.

