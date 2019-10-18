Nevada man dead following head-on crash

EUREKA, Nevada (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after a head-on collision in Eureka County, Nevada.

The Eureka County Sherriff’s Office said the crash happened at 3:07 a.m. Friday on Interstate-80 near mile marker 277 in Eureka County.

Deputies said a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate when it collided with a Land Rover.

Courtesy of Eureka County Nevada Sheriff’s Office

When emergency responders got to the scene they found that Casio L. Withers, 27, of Battle Mountain, Nevada had died.

The driver of the Land Rover was flown to a hospital in Reno, according to deputies.

The passenger in the Land Rover was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko initially, but deputies said they were later flown to Reno after evaluation.

Deputies suspect alcohol as a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

