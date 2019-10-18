Nevada man dead following head-on crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Eureka County Nevada Sheriff’s Office

EUREKA, Nevada (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after a head-on collision in Eureka County, Nevada.

The Eureka County Sherriff’s Office said the crash happened at 3:07 a.m. Friday on Interstate-80 near mile marker 277 in Eureka County.

Deputies said a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate when it collided with a Land Rover.

Courtesy of Eureka County Nevada Sheriff’s Office

When emergency responders got to the scene they found that Casio L. Withers, 27, of Battle Mountain, Nevada had died.

The driver of the Land Rover was flown to a hospital in Reno, according to deputies.

The passenger in the Land Rover was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko initially, but deputies said they were later flown to Reno after evaluation.

Deputies suspect alcohol as a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

'DeafTown' Discovery Gateway Children's Museum experience created especially for deaf and hard of hearing students

Thumbnail for the video titled "'DeafTown' Discovery Gateway Children's Museum experience created especially for deaf and hard of hearing students"

Man accused of hitting neighbor boys, shooting at their father charged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of hitting neighbor boys, shooting at their father charged"

NASA's historic first all-female spacewalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA's historic first all-female spacewalk"

Victims advocates pushing for 'red flag' gun law in Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims advocates pushing for 'red flag' gun law in Utah"

University of Utah students demand meeting with President Watkins about campus safety (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "University of Utah students demand meeting with President Watkins about campus safety (5 p.m.)"

Romney: 'We once abandoned a red line. Now, we abandoned an ally.'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romney: 'We once abandoned a red line. Now, we abandoned an ally.'"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories