Netflix creating movie about grandmother who invited a stranger to Thanksgiving, accidentally

(ABC4) – The true story that sounds like something straight out of a movie is now actually becoming a movie!

The viral story of a Grandmother who accidentally texted a stranger to come to Thanksgiving dinner back in 2016 is going to be developed into a Netflix feature film.

The film will capture the true story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench, two strangers who met after Dench accidentally texted Hinton instead of her grandson, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner.

Hinton, a senior in high school at the time, accepted the invitation and a deep friendship was formed between the two, despite their different backgrounds. The duo has spent every Thanksgiving together since then.

“We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message,” Dench and Hinton said in a statement from Netflix.

Netflix announced the news on Thursday and also released the writers, producers, and executive producers of The Thanksgiving Text film.



The film will be written by Abdul Williams (Lottery Ticket, Salt-N-Pepa, The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story), produced by Robert Teitel and George Tillman Jr (The Hate U Give, Men of Honor, Notorious). Netflix also brought Lawrence Mott on board as Executive Producer.

The company has not yet set a release date for the feature film.