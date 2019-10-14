Nema the Snow Leopard passes away at Hogle Zoo

Nema the Snow Leopard

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A Zoo favorite passed away due to age related causes after Hogle Zoo announced the death of Nema, their snow leopard.

In a press release, zoo officials said it was comparable to losing a very sweet pet and they were not ready to say goodbye.

Nema was a talkative cat. Zoo employees said her regal presence will be greatly missed.

The rare cat was 21 years old and the oldest cat in the Species Survival plan,(SSP). Zoo officials said to think about it as a massive computer dating service for zoo animals to ensure clean blood lines in zoo populations.

Nema had a very important role in the survival of her species. She gave birth to Himal, who is now at a Zoo in New England. And in 2012 she gave birth to Chimeegui (Chim) who still lives at Hogle Zoo in Asian Highlands.

To honor the memory of the big cat, Hogle Zoo has provided a link where you can learn more about the conservation work the zoo does to protect this beautiful species in the wild. https://www.hoglezoo.org/meet_our_ani…/…/world_conservation/

