‘Neither one deserved this’: Homicide investigation causing concern, heartache in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The discovery of two women’s bodies in the La Sal mountains Wednesday has the community of Moab on edge. Now family and friends are wondering what happened to the recently married couple.

Friends say 24-year-old Kylen Schulte and 38-year-old Crystal Turner were married on April 20 of this year and often camped together with their pet rabbit. Moab resident Cindy Sue Hunter often shopped at the food cooperative where Kylen worked.

“She was magical,” Cindy Sue Hunter told ABC4 News on Friday. “She just was one of the sweetest, most beautiful people I ever met. I’ve known her for six and half years and she was a precious, precious soul. She was very special.”

When the couple hadn’t been heard from in three days, Hunter got a phone call from Kylen’s father in Montana.

“He said ‘I just found out that there was a creeper dude that they were scared of. That they needed to move their camp’, Hunter said. “All of a sudden I had such a sense of urgency.”

Hunter eventually found their campsite on Wednesday and was on the phone with Kylen’s father as she searched the area.

“Then I saw her body and I turned away,” Hunter said. “I think something inside me didn’t want to acknowledge what I had seen so I was looking at the beauty of the creek and everything and talking to the father the whole time and I turned around again to make myself see and it was her.”

A news release states: “At this time the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing homicide investigation” adding “The Grand County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area”.

“How are we safe if you have a double homicide?” Hunter asked. ” You don’t have a suspect in custody. You’re not claiming it was a murder-suicide so how are we possibly safe? It honestly feels like they’re just trying to protect the tourism industry in Moab.”

Hunter rejects the idea that this was a murder-suicide.

“They were murdered. They were shot,” she said. “Neither one of them deserved this…They were good people. They were wonderful people and I loved them and my heart is broken and I’m struggling. I don’t know how to navigate through this.”

Kylen’s aunt Bridget Calvert has organized a fundraiser for her family here.