Need help with your taxes? How to get more from your tax return

Offering a range of tax, financial, and consulting services, Michael A. York & Associates can make sure you maximize your return potential. Whether you’re looking for a small tweak or complete overhaul, they have you covered. Michael A. York & Associates services are available a la carte so you can get precisely what you need when you need it.

If you’re like most people, you have a hard time choosing between the standard deduction and itemized deductions, but you can’t do both. Are you losing money by taking the standard deduction and could you be missing credits? There are hundreds of deductions and credits out there. Michael A. York & Associates can help you pay less. Getting more out of your tax return could mean less stress paying the bills or perhaps help free up some cash for something you’ve always wanted.

Did you know allowable itemized deductions, sometimes subject to limits, include such expenses as mortgage interest, charitable gifts, and unreimbursed medical expenses? These are things Michael A. York & Associates can help you identify and save you money! Time is running out to take advantage of year-end tax savings strategies.

Visit Michael A. York & Associates for more information or call 801-733-8637.

This story contains sponsored content.