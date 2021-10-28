NEED A RIDE?: New UTA ‘On Demand’ service coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new UTA on-demand micro-transit service is set to launch in Salt Lake City on Dec. 13.

This new on-demand form of transportation uses app-based technology to schedule trips and match multiple riders headed in a similar direction into a single vehicle, to allow for quick and efficient shared trips.

The service will be available for Salt Lake City’s Westside neighborhoods, serving Rose Park, Poplar Grove, Fairpark, and Glendale.

The service in Salt Lake City will be available seven days a week, operating from 4 a.m.

until 12:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

By downloading the UTA on Demand app, riders can book their trip within the designated service area. After booking a ride, the app displays the pick-up location. Riders will be picked up and dropped off close to their starting and endpoint.

Rides can also be scheduled by calling 385-217-8191.

Riders can pay for their trips in the UTA On Demand app using a credit or debit card, FAREPAY card, or passes like the Eco Pass or Ed Pass linked to your account. These cards can be added in the app. They can also pay with a valid UTA paper or mobile ticket by selecting: ‘UTA Paper Ticket or Transfer’ in the app under ‘Payment Methods’ and showing the paper or mobile ticket when they board. Cash is not accepted for UTA On Demand trips.

Since launching in southern Salt Lake County two years ago, UTA on demand has become more popular in serving a variety of trips to local destinations within the community.