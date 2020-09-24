Provo High stopped from moving football game to Spanish Fork to avoid COVID restrictions

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo High School officials announced Wednesday they were moving their football game to another county “where the same restrictions do not apply,” but Nebo School District was quick to put the squabash on their plans.

In a notice sent to parents, Boyd McAffee, Principal for Provo High School said that due to Provo and Orem being moved back to the orange phase, it also meant there could be no spectators at their homecoming football game this Friday that was to be held at their high school.

In that notice, McAffee said “we are happy to announce that the venue for Friday’s football game against Wasatch High School has been changed to Spanish Fork High School where the same restrictions do not apply. We all recognize that hosting a homecoming game at another venue is a bit unorthodox. but it is the best option to allow spectators at the game.”

McAffee additionally stated masks will still be required and enforced throughout the game and for those who do not want to wear one should not attend the game.

“We all need to do our part to keep our community healthy, to keep our schools open, and to give our students a chance to finish their seasons.”

Not long after the announcement was made, Nebo School District issued a statement:

“After discussing this matter together, the Nebo District Administration has asked the Provo District Administration and Provo High School to find a different venue for the Provo High vs. Wasatch High football game this coming Friday. We appreciate the cooperative relationship we have in working together to support students, their families, and the communities in which we live.”

It was less than a month ago the Provo Vs. Timpview game was canceled

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn stated this week that Utah County COVID-19 growth is more than five times the rest of the state.

In a report written by ABC4’s news director, Todd Reed, the rise started last Friday where Utahns witnessed a record 1,117 new positive cases. The next day, there were 110 fewer at 1,007 and Sunday, another 920 positive cases. That’s a staggering 3,114 positive cases in as many days.

The numbers saw a small dip on Monday and Tuesday but on Wednesday they were back up to higher than normal levels with 877 new cases.

If the numbers the past several days are any indication, “intervention in the state’s battle to slow the spread of COVID-19 is desperately needed.”

The state coronavirus website indicates the orange phase consists of wearing a face-covering in public, sticking to groups that are 20 or less, and having six feet of social distance where possible. Teleworking is preferred, but businesses can stay open under certain protocols. Restaurants are encouraged to do take out or delivery.