Nearly three dozen Utahns die over the weekend, according to latest COVID numbers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 21,970 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 24, and 33 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 21,970 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 847,959.

Of today’s new cases, 3,309 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 1,362 cases in children ages 5-10, 778 cases in children ages 11-13, and 1,169 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,762,582 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 16,519 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,716,183 people have been tested. This is an increase of 39,891 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,704,571 total tests, an increase of 84,502 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 9,677 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 44.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 738 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,375.

Deaths

There are 33 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,063 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 21,970 11,601 Total people tested 4,716,183 4,676,292 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,063 4,030 Vaccines administered 4,762,582 4,746,063 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 738 765 Total hospitalizations 30,375 30,008

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 24