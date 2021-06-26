UPDATE: Power restored in Murray, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights area

UPDATE: SATURDAY 6/26/21 10:43 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power updated its customers on Twitter, saying that the power had been restored to the area at 9:48 a.m.

Updated @ 10:06am: We have restored service to all affected customers as of 9:48am. If you are still experiencing an outage after resetting your main breakers, please visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text “OUT” to 759677. We appreciate your patience. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) June 26, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Nearly 5,000 affected by power outage in Murray, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights area

(ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power has indicated their awareness of a power outrage affecting nearly 5,000 in the Murray, Midvale, and Cottonwood Heights area.

The cause of the outage has yet to be discovered but crews are working to restore power to its 4,943 affected customers. The company is estimating that the power will be back on by 2 p.m.

We’re aware of a power outage affecting 4,943 customers in the areas of Murray, Midvale and Cottonwood Heights, UT. The cause is under investigation and the current estimated restoration time is by 2:00pm. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) June 26, 2021

Some users on Twitter are suggesting that an explosion heard near 1470 East and 6400 South could be linked to the situation but that has not been confirmed by Rocky Mountain Power.