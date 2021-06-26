UPDATE: Power restored in Murray, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights area

UPDATE: SATURDAY 6/26/21 10:43 a.m.
Rocky Mountain Power updated its customers on Twitter, saying that the power had been restored to the area at 9:48 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: Nearly 5,000 affected by power outage in Murray, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights area
(ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power has indicated their awareness of a power outrage affecting nearly 5,000 in the Murray, Midvale, and Cottonwood Heights area.
The cause of the outage has yet to be discovered but crews are working to restore power to its 4,943 affected customers. The company is estimating that the power will be back on by 2 p.m.
Some users on Twitter are suggesting that an explosion heard near 1470 East and 6400 South could be linked to the situation but that has not been confirmed by Rocky Mountain Power.