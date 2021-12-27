Nearly 4,000 power outages reported in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A large power outage is affecting thousands of residents in West Valley City and Taylorsville Monday evening.

Around 3,961 customers are estimated to be impacted by the outage. On Friday, a large snow system is currently covering many parts of Utah, with snowfall expected to impact roads and power lines.

The first power outage was reported around 6:16 p.m. Monday evening.

The outages are affecting those with zip codes 84129, 84120, and 84119.

Rocky Mountain says crews have been notified of the outage and power is expected to be restored around 9:30 p.m., but that could change.