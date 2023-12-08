SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Nearly 100 crashes happened on Utah roads Friday as a winter storm swept over the state, bringing slushy snow to valley highways and more than a foot of accumulation in Wasatch peaks.

The Utah Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 93 crashes throughout the day, none of which resulted in fatalities or serious injuries.

“Two storm systems swept through the state Thursday and Friday,” said ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy.

“The fast-moving cold fronts delivered a one-two punch to northern and central Utah. Valley and mountain snow accumulations ushered in wintry travel and as a result we saw a winter storm warning for the Wasatch Mountains, and winter weather advisories for the Wasatch Back, Central mountains, Western Uintas and Wasatch Plateau,” she said.

Friday’s cold front brought a frigid air mass over the Great Salt Lake and bands of lake-effect snow impacted the morning commute and continued through the evening in Utah and Tooele counties.

In the Cottonwoods, vehicles slid off the slippery roads, UDOT reported. Additionally, traffic halted to a stand-still in Little Cottonwood as motorists tried to descend from the mountain after the resorts closed at 4 p.m. amid whiteout conditions. Gusty winds contributed to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Since snow started falling late Thursday night, some resorts in Little Cottonwood Canyon saw over two feet of accumulation.

“Seasonal snowfall for Alta Ski Area this time of year is around 100 inches,” Brophy said. “Last year, which was the most snow both Alta and the Wasatch mountains ever received on record, Alta had 154 inches to date. This year, we are close to early season numbers for last year, as this storm has put Alta’s accumulation this season at 145 inches.”



Brophy added: “While it’s nice to see a robust start to snow accumulation, the next 10-day period looks fairly quiet.”

UDOT urged motorists to drive with caution in high-elevation areas in the Wasatch and Uintas, and areas north of Tooele through early Saturday morning. While the chance for snow on the roads will dwindle overnight, cold surface temperatures bring the chance of icy morning conditions.

As the moisture tapers off heading into the weekend, temperatures will plunge below average statewide. Overnight lows are expected to be in the teens and twenties across the state with even colder wind chill values expected overnight and through Saturday.