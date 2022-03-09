PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After the surge of snow that was dumped throughout Utah last night, the NCAA has postponed the Skiing National Championship Alpine races that were scheduled to take place at Park City Mountain Resort on March 9.

The men and women Alpine events were initially pushed back by 30 minutes with hopes that the slopes would improve with time, as stated by TownLift.

Unfortunately, the conditions were deemed unsatisfactory after further consideration.

At this time, the NCAA has rescheduled the Giant Slalom event for 9:00 a.m. on March 10 at Park City Mountain Resort, while the Nordic Classic events will proceed as planned at 10:00 a.m. on March 10 at Soldier Hollow in Midway.