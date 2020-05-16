Navajo Nation sees 108 new Coronavirus cases as weekend curfew takes effect

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 108 Saturday as the Navajo Nation’s 52-hour weekend curfew went into effect, bringing the total number of cases to 3,740.

According to a press release from Navajo Nation, no new residents have died from the virus since Friday, and the death toll stands at 127.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

The Navajo Department of Health website reported 57 of the Navajo Nation cases were in Utah’s San Juan County:

Apache County (Arizona): 889

Navajo County (Arizona): 697

Coconino County (Arizona): 335

San Juan County (Utah): 57

McKinley County (New Mexico):912

Juan County (New Mexico): 410

Socorro County (New Mexico) 26

Cibola County (New Mexico): 37

Sandoval County (New Mexico): 26

Bernalillo County (New Mexico): 3

Navajo Nation cases Saturday, May 16, 2020. (via ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov)

Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown took effect at 8 p.m. on Friday and will end Monday.