Navajo Nation reports record-high of 351 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 351 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily total reported since the beginning of the pandemic. 5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 14,441, with 623 total deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Reports al so show that 146,196 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 8,045 people recovering from the virus.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,122

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,563

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,476

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,299

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,564

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,099

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,512

· Winslow Service Unit: 797

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“On May 13, we had 238 cases reported in one day and today, we far surpassed that total with 351 new cases reported. This is not only devastating, but it indicates that the uncontrolled spread of the virus is impacting all communities on the Navajo Nation and in nearby border towns and cities. It is time for a mask mandate for the entire state of Arizona – the growing numbers of cases outside of the Navajo Nation is having a devastating impact on our people and it’s evident with 4,471 new cases reported in Arizona. This is happening all across the country, and we have always told our people that the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We have cautioned our people every single day. Everyone has to hold themselves accountable. If you do not have an emergency, if you’re not in immediate need of food, and if you’re not an essential worker that is required to report to work, then you are mandated to stay home. We have to do more and we have to take it upon ourselves to isolate the virus. When we move, the virus moves and spreads among the people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation implemented a three-week stay-at-home order on Monday.

