Navajo Nation reports over 34k COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) On Friday, health agencies in the Navajo Nation reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at 1,447. The total number of positive cases is now at 34,071. The number of individuals who recovered from the disease is 32,203.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 3,642 new cases in the state while Utah reported 1,715 new cases and New Mexico reported 791 new cases. Significant portions of the Navajo Nation are in Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez encouraged community members to continue taking precautions to keep themselves protected and safe.

“We strongly urge all of our people to be very cautious in public, wear a mask or two, and do your best to practice social distancing,” he said, “The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation.”

Vice President of the Navajo Nation Myron Lizer promoted unity among community members during the pandemic.

“As we fight to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage everyone to support one another,” he said. “We know the pandemic is taking a toll on the physical and mental health of our people, so please pray for one another and check on your elders. We are in this together.”

Nez encouraged Navajo residents to be cautious and to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.