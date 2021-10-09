Navajo Nation reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, one death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (ABC4)- The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service all reported on Friday a total of 51 new cases, 32,542 total recoveries and one death related to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the Navajo Nation is now at 1,454. The total number of COVID tests administered is now 343,869, with a total of 34,360 positive tests from those administered tests.

The state breakdown is as follows: on Thursday, Arizona reported 2,702 new cases, Utah reported 1,637 new cases, and New Mexico reported 972 new cases.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said it was important to manage stress and anxiety during the pandemic seeing how it has changed the way people live. He also recommends taking time to step back and relax as a way of alleviating stress.

“If you are feeling stressed or anxious, take the time to take a deep breath, stretch, pray, or take a walk. If symptoms worsen, seek professional support. We must protect ourselves and others,” he said.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer emphasized the importance of mask-wearing and taking precautions when visiting others.

“Please minimize visits to other households and if you must enter another person’s home, please wear a mask and be very careful,” he said.

Lizer also stressed the infectious nature of the Delta variant while showing support for hospital workers and the Navajo community.

“The Delta variant is more transmissible than the other strains of the virus that we’ve experienced so far,” he said. “Stay strong and keep praying for our frontline workers and all of our communities.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.