Navajo Nation leaders extend government closure

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued an executive order on Tuesday extending the declaration of a state of emergency and the closure of Navajo Nation government offices until May 17.

The previous order was set to end on April 26. The goal of the order is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not letting our guard down – now is not the time. We’re seeing a slight flattening of the

curve, but we have to remain vigilant. As the leaders of the Navajo Nation, we are doing

everything we can to help save as many lives as possible. Government offices will be closed, but

essential personnel will continue their duties and essential government functions will continue,”

said President Nez.

The order states that all Navajo Nations divisions, department, offices, etc. follow the Public Health Emergency Orders to stay home and leave only for essnetial activities. This includes following curfew hours by staying home between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning the public that there could be a

second wave of COVID-19 this coming winter, which could be very devastating combined with the

regular flu season. So, we need to remain diligent in practicing social distancing and by remaining

home as much as possible. Our frontline warriors are out there fighting to protect and heal us, so

let’s stay home for them,” Vice President Lizer stated.

In addition, the Navajo Nation will implement another weekend curfew, which requires everyone to stay home from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

