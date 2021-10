CHILCHINBETO, Ariz. (ABC4)- The Navajo Division of Public Safety issued a missing person alert for Kimberlena Yellowhair, 34. She was last seen on Oct. 6 leaving the Chilchinbeto Estates in Chilchinbeto, Arizona in the afternoon. According to the alert, she was last seen by her family wearing a plain black shirt with no print and faded blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Yellowhair’s whereabouts is advised to call the Navajo Police Department Kayenta District at (928) 697-5600.