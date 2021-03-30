Navajo Nation confirms first case of COVID-19 UK variant

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4) – The Navajo Nation has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 Strain Variant B.1.1.7, also known as the COVID-19 UK variant.

Navajo Nation officials said that the test sample was found in the Western part of the Navajo Nation.

According to the Navajo Department of Health, the person who tested positive for the UK variant received the COVID-19 vaccine over one month prior to testing positive for the virus.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we should be informed about this new development. There is still much to be learned about this particular variant, but the evidence so far indicates that the UK variant is more contagious and is more severe in some cases. The U.K. variant has been detected in all 50 states, and now we have a confirmed case here on the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Department of Health continues to work with states and other partners to conduct surveillance to help identify if there are more variant cases. We don’t want to cause panic, but we want to reinforce the need to take all precautions by limiting travel, getting tested if symptoms occur, wearing one or two masks, avoiding medium to large in-person gatherings, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a news release.

The person was hospitalized and is now recovering at home, Navajo Department of Health officials said.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus.

The Navajo Nation has reported 30,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,247 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.