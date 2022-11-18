(ABC4) — The Navajo Nation experienced 417 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17.
That number is just a fraction of the total number of deaths at 1,952 and overall positive COVID-19 cases at 77,912, despite the nearly 650,000 COVID-19 tests already administered.
“We urge our Navajo citizens to update their COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots. If you are feeling ill, please get tested, and get the necessary treatment if needed. Wearing a mask and washing your hands are still the best practices to prevent contracting illnesses. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe throughout the week,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Based on cases from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities:
- Baca/Prewitt
- Rock Point
- Dennehotso
- Naschitti
- Many Farms
- Chichiltah
- Red Valley
- Ganado
- Bread Springs
- Newcomb
- Gadiiahi
- Rock Springs
- Chinle
- Hogback
- Pinedale
- Rough Rock
- Churchrock
- Indian Wells
- Pinon
- Sanostee
- Counselor
- Inscription House
- Pueblo Pintado
- Sheepsprings
- Cove
- Iyanbito
- Ramah
- Shiprock
- Coyote Canyon
- Kayenta
- Red Lake
- Tachee/Blue Gap
- Crownpoint
- Lukachukai
- Red Rock
- Teecnospos
- Teesto
- Thoreau
- Tohajiilee
- Tohatchi
- Tsaile/Wheatfields
- Tsayatoh
- Tselani/Cottonwood
- Twin Lakes
- Upper Fruitland
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and who are also recovering from the illness. Please continue to be safe while attending large gatherings. Be safe and say a prayer for a safe week,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.
For more information, including helpful prevention tips and resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. For COVID-19-related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.