(ABC4) — The Navajo Nation experienced 417 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17. 

That number is just a fraction of the total number of deaths at 1,952 and overall positive COVID-19 cases at 77,912, despite the nearly 650,000 COVID-19 tests already administered. 

“We urge our Navajo citizens to update their COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots. If you are feeling ill, please get tested, and get the necessary treatment if needed. Wearing a mask and washing your hands are still the best practices to prevent contracting illnesses. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe throughout the week,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Based on cases from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities: 

  • Baca/Prewitt
  • Rock Point
  • Dennehotso
  • Naschitti
  • Many Farms
  • Chichiltah
  • Red Valley
  • Ganado
  • Bread Springs
  • Newcomb
  • Gadiiahi
  • Rock Springs
  • Chinle
  • Hogback
  • Pinedale
  • Rough Rock
  • Churchrock
  • Indian Wells
  • Pinon
  • Sanostee
  • Counselor
  • Inscription House
  • Pueblo Pintado
  • Sheepsprings
  • Cove
  • Iyanbito
  • Ramah
  • Shiprock
  • Coyote Canyon
  • Kayenta
  • Red Lake
  • Tachee/Blue Gap
  • Crownpoint
  • Lukachukai
  • Red Rock
  • Teecnospos
  • Teesto
  • Thoreau
  • Tohajiilee
  • Tohatchi 
  • Tsaile/Wheatfields
  • Tsayatoh
  • Tselani/Cottonwood
  • Twin Lakes 
  • Upper Fruitland

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and who are also recovering from the illness. Please continue to be safe while attending large gatherings. Be safe and say a prayer for a safe week,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips and resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. For COVID-19-related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.