(ABC4) — The Navajo Nation experienced 417 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17.

That number is just a fraction of the total number of deaths at 1,952 and overall positive COVID-19 cases at 77,912, despite the nearly 650,000 COVID-19 tests already administered.

“We urge our Navajo citizens to update their COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots. If you are feeling ill, please get tested, and get the necessary treatment if needed. Wearing a mask and washing your hands are still the best practices to prevent contracting illnesses. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe throughout the week,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Based on cases from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities:

Baca/Prewitt

Rock Point

Dennehotso

Naschitti

Many Farms

Chichiltah

Red Valley

Ganado

Bread Springs

Newcomb

Gadiiahi

Rock Springs

Chinle

Hogback

Pinedale

Rough Rock

Churchrock

Indian Wells

Pinon

Sanostee

Counselor

Inscription House

Pueblo Pintado

Sheepsprings

Cove

Iyanbito

Ramah

Shiprock

Coyote Canyon

Kayenta

Red Lake

Tachee/Blue Gap

Crownpoint

Lukachukai

Red Rock

Teecnospos

Teesto

Thoreau

Tohajiilee

Tohatchi

Tsaile/Wheatfields

Tsayatoh

Tselani/Cottonwood

Twin Lakes

Upper Fruitland

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and who are also recovering from the illness. Please continue to be safe while attending large gatherings. Be safe and say a prayer for a safe week,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips and resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. For COVID-19-related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.