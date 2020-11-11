Navajo Nation: 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News)– The Navajo Nation reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday evening.

The Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Navajo Nation is now 12,720, with 595 total deaths reported as of Tuesday evening.

Below are the Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases per area:

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,807

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,371

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,289

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,968

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,461

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,892

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,286

· Winslow Service Unit: 637

