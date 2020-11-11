Navajo Nation: 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News)– The Navajo Nation reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday evening.

The Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Navajo Nation is now 12,720, with 595 total deaths reported as of Tuesday evening.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

·       Chinle Service Unit: 2,807

·       Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,371

·       Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,289

·       Gallup Service Unit: 1,968

·       Kayenta Service Unit: 1,461

·       Shiprock Service Unit: 1,892

·       Tuba City Service Unit: 1,286

·       Winslow Service Unit: 637

