Navajo Nation: 3 more deaths COVID-19 deaths reported, 75 communities have ‘uncontrollable spread’ of the virus

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths on Monday.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 16,711. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now at 656.

Reports indicate that 9,425 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 160,369 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

According to the Navajo Department of Health, 75 communities in the Navajo Nation were identified as having an “uncontrollable spread” of COVID-19 from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26. The 75 identified communities are listed below

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,400

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,833

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,730

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,724

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,734

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,583

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,688

· Winslow Service Unit: 998

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“The country had a record-high number of hospitalizations today, with nearly 100,000 people being hospitalized for COVID-19. This virus should not be taken lightly by anyone of any age or health background. COVID-19 is very unpredictable and it affects everyone differently. This invisible monster has taken the lives of 656 of our people so far. This virus is not a hoax, just ask anyone or any family that has been devastated by COVID-19. It’s possible that we could be seeing a slight flattening of the curve, in terms of new cases, but we will have to wait and see how the Thanksgiving holiday impacts our numbers of cases in the coming weeks. Please take every precaution, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid crowds and gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation remains in a 3-week mandatory lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

