Nationwide chicken patty recall issued after customers find pieces of bone

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – A chicken patty recall was issued by Innovative Solutions Inc. Wednesday for approximately 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, more specifically, pieces of bone.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the chicken patty products were produced on various dates from Aug. 16 to Sept. 29.

The products that are being recalled are 1-Ib cardboard packages containing four pieces of “Trader Joes Chile Lime Chicken Burgers,” and 9-Ib bulk pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.”

The problem was discovered after consumers reported findings of bone in the chicken burger product.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers and urge those who purchased the products not to consume them. The FSIS says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.