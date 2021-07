SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Disability Pride Month is annually observed during the month of July to promote visibility and awareness of the positive pride felt by people with disabilities. People with disabilities are the largest and most diverse group within the population, representing all abilities, ages, races, ethnicities, religions, and socio-economic backgrounds. Yet, advocates say disability is often overlooked in broad diversity initiatives.

Everyone will likely experience disability at some point in their life, whether it's from an accident, an illness, or aging. Not all disabilities are visible, but can be just as challenging as physical disabilities. Experts say there is still tremendous stigma around invisible disabilities and people struggling to "pass" in order to avoid disclosing their disability status. As a result, they often struggle with mental and emotional health issues.