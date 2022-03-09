(ABC4) – According to pediatrician Joel Gator Warsh, children may express stress in a number of ways.

Children often can’t communicate their stress or how something affects them, and confusion can lead to physical manifestations of stress including behavioral outbursts, stomach aches, headaches, not wanting to socialize, etc.

In looking at stress, the figures on suicide are quite alarming, as suicide was the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-24 in 2018 and has been increasing every year since 2007.

The rate of suicide for those aged 10-25 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

UC Davis Health adolescent medicine physician, Laura Kester, says that the challenges children and teens normally face have been amplified by isolation and distancing during the pandemic.

“I have most definitely felt the mental health challenges reflected in patient needs and interactions with me,” Kester said. “It unfortunately has been a hard time for adolescents, as for so many.”

So what are the signs parents should be looking for?

Symptoms of depression, such as your child expressing that they feel like a burden, losing interest in usual activities or schoolwork, withdrawing from family and friends, neglecting one’s appearance, increasing substance use or acting out are some of the signs.

Here is a list of signs that parents should be looking out for:

Increased anxiety

Unnecessary risk-taking

Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Lack of response to praise

Looking for a way to access lethal means

Increased anger, rage or irritability

Extreme mood swings

Problems focusing

Running away

Expressing hopelessness

Changes in eating and sleeping habits that result in sleeping too little or too much and eating too little or too much

Talking, posting, or obsessing about death or wanting to die

Making plans for suicide

More physical complaints often linked to emotional distress, such as stomachaches, headaches, and extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Making plans or efforts toward committing suicide or writing a suicide note

Giving or throwing away important or favored possessions

Kester says communication is key.

As a parent, try to be open with your child, let them know that you love them an support them, and be there to talk and listen.

It is equally as important to help them avoid negative behaviors as it is to not downplay the way they say they feel.

Treatment should be addressing physical and mental health needs together, with therapy and/or family therapy as an important method of help.

Age and severity of symptoms are important factors.

Physical health needs include sleep, nutrition and physical activity, which all contribute to mental health, especially with adolescents.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 if you need help.