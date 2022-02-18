You may be entitled to cash if you purchased canned, pouched tuna between these dates

ZION, IL – DECEMBER 12: Cans of “Chicken of the Sea” tuna fish are seen in a grocery store December 12, 2003 in Zion, Illinois. The Food and Drug Administration’s Food Advisory Committee plans to caution pregnant women, nursing mothers, women who may become pregnant, and young children to limit their intake of tuna because levels of mercury. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – If you purchased canned or pouched tuna between June 1, 2011, and July 1, 2015, you may be entitled to cash from a pending class-action lawsuit.

JND Legal Administration announced on Thursday that a proposed Partial Settlement has been reached in an antitrust class action lawsuit called In Re: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, a press release states.

The companies that are being sued include Bumble Bee Foods LLC and its parent company – Lion America, Starkist and its parent company, Chicken of the Sea International and Thai Union Group PCL.

Those who sued allege that from June 1, 2011, to July 1, 2015, the defendants were part of an “unlawful conspiracy to raise, fix, maintain, or stabilize the price of packaged tuna products at an artificially high level in violation of antitrust and unfair competition laws.”

The current proposed settlement is with Chicken of the Sea International. The plaintiffs are continuing their lawsuit against StarKist and Lion America – Bumble Bee is currently in bankruptcy.

The settlement includes anyone who purchased packaged tuna in cans or pouches smaller than forty ounces from Chicken of the Sea International for end consumption and not for resale and resided in these states:

Arizona, Arkansas, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit began in 2019 and now awaits a decision from an eleven-judge panel that heard oral arguments in September 2021.

Case updates will be provided at the Case Website as the parties await a decision.