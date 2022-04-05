(ABC4) – With two weeks left to file taxes, the Internal Revenue Service has announced that taxpayers who need more time to complete their return can request an automatic six-month extension to file.

The deadline to file taxes is on April. 18, but there is an online option available to those who would like more time to complete their return.

The extension will allow more time for taxpayers to gather, prepare and file paperwork with the IRS. The extension to file doesn’t grant taxpayers an extension to pay their taxes. Those who file the extensions should also estimate and pay any owed taxes by their regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.

Taxpayers must also file their extension no later than the regular due date of their return.

Individual tax filers can use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension. According to the IRS, the fastest and easiest way to do this is through IRS Free File on IRS.gov. Taxpayers can electronically request an extension on Form 4868.

Filing Form 4868 gives taxpayers until October 17 to file their tax return. To get the extension, taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on this form and should timely pay any amount due.