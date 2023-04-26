YOSEMITE, California (ABC4) — On Friday, April 28, most of Yosemite National Park will close for five days.

According to park rangers, flooding is their concern. As of April 1, Yosemite’s snowpack, which is based on water content, is at a record 240% above average.

Due to warming weather, the Merced River at Pohono Bridge is overfilling, and because it is forecasted to exceed 10 feet, they close most of Yosemite Valley.

The National Parks Services said it is unsafe for visitors to be in Yosemite Valley when Merced River floods that much. The roads and other critical infrastructure begin flooding at when Merced River reaches 10 feet.

Courtesy of National Parks Services

The NPS website states that at 10 p.m. on April 28, due to forecasted flooding, Yosemite Valley will be closed until Wednesday, May 3. They said this could last longer depending on the flooding levels.

Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded, NPS reported. Though other parts of the Park may still be open to visitors. Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows.