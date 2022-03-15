(ABC4) – According to Yelp, February is the most popular month for people to get bangs. With an increase in bang hairstyle searches during February for the past four years, searches for “curtain bangs” have ramped up with an 828% spike in 2021. The trendy hairstyle can lead to a huge, long-term commitment, that not everyone is prepared for. In comes bang insurance!

As a way to “provide some peace of mind to those who are eagerly counting down the days until their fringe grows out,” Yelp has decided to launch “Bangs Insurance.”

“Many people are loving these hairstyles, but for anyone experiencing bang regret after their new crop, Yelp has got you covered with the first-ever Bangs Insurance,” said Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis. “No matter what type of bangs you have — French girl bangs, curtain bangs, or the latest trend, bottleneck bangs — it never hurts to have insurance when you’re trying a bold new look.”

Yelp’s “Bangs Insurance” will give 100 people $200 to use towards a new do from a hair salon found on Yelp.

For those who are in dire need of bangs insurance, entries can be submitted from March 15-March 29. Users can use the collections feature on Yelp to a beauty business to visit for the next hair appointment and submit a screenshot of the bookmarked page for a chance to win $200.

Winners will be notified by April 15.