(NEXSTAR) – Honestly, it’s kind of surprising that Matthew McConaughey isn’t already involved with “Yellowstone” to begin with.

McConaughey, an actor who is no stranger to a cowboy hat, is reportedly “in negotiations” to star in yet another iteration of the Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

News of the potential spin-off comes amid rumors that the producers of “Yellowstone” are butting heads with series star Kevin Costner over his alleged desire for an abbreviated shooting schedule, Deadline reported, citing sources close to production. Those same sources told the outlet that series showrunner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan — along with Paramount — are considering ending the series in favor of a new, McConaughey-starring spin-off, or “franchise expansion,” as Paramount Network calls it.

When contacted about rumors of filming disputes, a spokesperson for Paramount Network told Nexstar there was “no news” to speak of.

The rep said, however, that the network would “love” to work with McConaughey.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” said a spokesperson. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

“Yellowstone” was the first scripted drama series to debut on Paramount Network upon its premiere in 2018. The show stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the fictional Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. Costner received a Golden Globe at the 2023 ceremony for his recent work on the show.

“Yellowstone” has been a consistent hit for Paramount Network, pulling in 12.1 million live/same-day viewers for its fifth-season premiere in November 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount has also already expanded the series with two spin-off shows, including “1883” and “1923,” which debuted in 2021 and 2022, respectively.