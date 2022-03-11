(ABC4) – It’s been two years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and it’s been two years since many had to pivot from working in an office to working from home. These changes have forced us to adapt, but for many of us, these newly adopted adaptations have made us better off.

A new study found that employees believe that their work and family life has improved as a result of the pandemic.

Despite the stain that COVID-19 has left on the nation, many workers have a positive general outlook on the changes that took place when it came to work and family. The study took place between Feb. 18 and Feb 22 of this year and found that 93% of employees agree that the pandemic has forever changed the way they work.

Workers say that they are better off than they were two years ago in the following areas:

Work-life balance — 43% are better off vs. 18% worse off

are better off vs. worse off Job satisfaction — 39% are better off vs. 20% worse off

are better off vs. worse off Career progress — 36% are better off vs. 17% worse off

are better off vs. worse off Finances — 38% are better off vs. 27% worse off

are better off vs. worse off Overall happiness — 41% are better off vs. 24% worse off



There was a split when employees were asked about their mental health. When asked, 31% said they were better off while 31% said they were worse off.

Employees also agreed that their relationships were better off:

40% of employees say their family life is better off than it was two years ago vs. 19% who say their family life is worse off

of employees say their family life is better off than it was two years ago vs. who say their family life is worse off 68% of employees have grown closer grown closer to family members over the past two years

of employees have grown closer grown closer to family members over the past two years 89% of remote workers with kids say their kids are happier when they are working from home

of remote workers with kids say their kids are happier when they are working from home 95% of remote workers with pets say their pets are happier when they are working from home.

of remote workers with pets say their pets are happier when they are working from home. 48% of employees grown closer to coworkers vs. 31% who have grown more distant

COVID safety practices, flexible work schedules, and remote work have made a lasting impact on how people do their jobs. Some of the changes that workers hope to keep after the pandemic are flexible schedules, fully remote work, and hybrid work.

When it came to changes workers were hoping to lose, they said mask requirements, social distancing, and vaccine requirements.