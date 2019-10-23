Workers at Yellowstone National Park recover 438 hats from hot springs

National

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING – (ABC4 News) – Workers at Yellowstone National Park recently pulled out 438 hats from the hot springs and officials believe most of them got there by accident.

In a post on the YellowstoneNPS Twitter, Negan Norr, Georhterma Monitor for the park said most people do not throw things on purpose into the springs and are asking for visitors to “hold onto your hats!”

