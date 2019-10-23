WYOMING – (ABC4 News) – Workers at Yellowstone National Park recently pulled out 438 hats from the hot springs and officials believe most of them got there by accident.
In a post on the YellowstoneNPS Twitter, Negan Norr, Georhterma Monitor for the park said most people do not throw things on purpose into the springs and are asking for visitors to “hold onto your hats!”
What others are clicking on:
- Jared Leto donates $5,000 to Sandy family struck by car while crossing street
- Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney today at Linn Park
- 50% of Americans support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, poll finds
- Friends ride UTA free this weekend
- Workers at Yellowstone National Park recover 438 hats from hot springs