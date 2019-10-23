Workers at Yellowstone National Park recover 438 hats from hot springs

WYOMING – (ABC4 News) – Workers at Yellowstone National Park recently pulled out 438 hats from the hot springs and officials believe most of them got there by accident.

In a post on the YellowstoneNPS Twitter, Negan Norr, Georhterma Monitor for the park said most people do not throw things on purpose into the springs and are asking for visitors to “hold onto your hats!”

“Most people know not to throw things into hot springs, but many of the impacts we're seeing (438 hats in hot springs this summer) seem accidental. So hold onto your hats!” -Megan Norr, Geothermal Monitor #WhatWeDoWednesdays pic.twitter.com/e7ZtcxGUxW — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) October 23, 2019

