‘Women belong in the kitchen’ Burger King tweet causes backlash on Int’l Women’s Day

UNITED KINGDOM (ABC4) – Burger King’s United Kingdom division is receiving some backlash after a early Monday morning tweet to mark International Women’s Day.

Shortly after 2 a.m. local time, Burger King UK tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen.”

The jarring statement immediately began drawing attention, largely negative, attacking the brand for the statement that contradicts the message of International Women’s Day.

To understand Burger King’s full intentions, you have to see the additional tweets in the thread.

The other tweets in the thread, seen below, say, “If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to purue a culinary career. We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!”

While the entire message better plays into the meaning behind International Women’s Day, Twitter users were quick to critique the method which Burger King went about it.

Here are some of those replies:

I won’t be eating at your store again thanks — ChildishTalksHipHop🐻 (@childish_santan) March 8, 2021

This is why using sexist remarks as bait is a dumb, dumb idea. The majority of people aren't seeing your positive reply. They're just seeing a sexist comment made by a brand account. — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) March 8, 2021

International Women’s Day aims to globally celebrate all things women, including their contributions they’ve made to social, economic, cultural, and political advancements.