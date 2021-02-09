Woman with Utah ties found dead along Pennsylvania highway, police investigating

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have identified the body of a woman discovered along a Pennsylvania interstate over the weekend.

The body, found along Interstate 80, has been identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith of Virginia, officials say. She was known to have had ties to western states like South Dakota and Utah.

The investigation is ongoing, and is now being treated as a homicide.

Landrith was found by Pennsylvania State Police after officers were called to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the off-ramp, Sunday morning.

They say Landrith was found laying on the shoulder. According to police paperwork, the victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket, but no socks or shoes.

No other details are available at this time.