MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY (ABC4) — A woman was pronounced dead after a crash at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 13.

Yellowstone rangers responded to the incident on Craig Pass Saturday night, around three miles south of Old Faithful, according to a press release.

Rangers reportedly saw a single car that had gone into a snowbank, as well as a man standing outside.

Authorities located a deceased woman inside the car. The man was reportedly arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

Investigators are currently working to determine what led to the incident.

This investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.