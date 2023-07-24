SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman was found dead on a trail after an apparent grizzly bear attack near West Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, July 24, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Officials said the woman was found deceased on the Buttermilk Trail just west of Yellowstone National Park in Montana. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there were grizzly bear tracks at the scene.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure due to the incident. Officials say the closure is “for human safety,” and to please avoid the area.

The Buttermilk Trail closure is about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone, officials say. “It follows the Continental Divide Trail (Forest Service Trail #116) from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road (Forest Service Road #1703 and Road 484),” the release states.

Courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

The closure reportedly follows these roads to the east and north back to the Forest Service boundary just south of Highway 20 and to the west to connect with the Continental Divide Trail (Trail #116).

Officials say grizzly bear populations have increased in recent years.

Here are some tips on how to exercise caution while outdoors, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:

Carry and know how to use bear spray.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility are limited, to alert bears to your presence.

Don’t approach a bear.

For more information on bears in Montana, visit the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website here.