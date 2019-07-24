Woman finds herself homeless after house destroyed in SWAT standoff

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly SWAT standoff has left an elderly New Mexico woman not only without her son but also homeless when State Police demolished her house.

When SWAT teams show up to a house, they don’t always leave it the way they found it. From broken windows to downed doors and walls completely knocked out.

Last week, State Police were called to a home in Hurley, near Silver City, after reports of neighbors fighting. Police say Timmy Vick fired a shot and went inside a home, owned by his mother.

By the end of the 10 and a half-hour standoff, the woman’s home was left in shambles, looking as though a tornado ripped through it, “We’re talking to some folks to see how we can help her out,” said State Rep. Rudy Martinez.

State Police say Vick shot and killed himself, but now his mother is left to deal with a big mess. “She’s trying to create a space where she can stay, and she’s basically kind of sleeping in her vehicle or in a tent,” said Martinez.

Rep. Martinez heard about what happened and is trying to help. “We have a young man that’s willing… he’s a contractor that’s willing to go out there and take a look at the house to see what can be done,” he said.

As to why State Police had to do this to the elderly woman’s home, they say Vick refused to answer their calls and didn’t respond to flashbangs, gas or robots. The statement goes on to say State Police made holes in the house to gain access, and for the safety of the officers on the scene.

State Police also say they were told by family that Vick had anger issues and was refusing to go back to prison. They also told police he could care less about law enforcement and had no respect for anyone.

State Police say if damages are under $1,500, they will take care of it. Anything over that amount is referred to risk management. Rep. Martinez says he will be setting up a community bank account for local deposits.

Full Statement from State Police:

On July 19, 2019, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence located in Hurley in Grant County in reference to a shots fired call. As the deputy was en route to the residence, he was informed by dispatch that two neighbors were fighting in the street. Sometime during the argument, a shot was fired by a male suspect. The male suspect, who was identified as Timmy Vick (56), returned to his residence located at 59 Hurley Road after the altercation. The deputy arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with Vick who refused to exit the residence. New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiations were called to assist. Members of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of the incident and scene. During the 10 ½ hour standoff, officers attempted to contact Vick through public announcements and calling the residence. As communication attempts were being conducted and gas was introduced into the residence, Vick fired shots towards officers. New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis negotiations continued to make attempts with Vick to surrender peacefully. Crisis Negotiators continued to make phone calls with no response. Tact officers deployed flash bangs, gas, robots, and rook in hopes to end the situation peacefully. Holes were made into the residence to allow visual access into the residence and to create additional points of entry. This decision was made for the safety of officers on scene after Vick fired shot at officers. Family members reported to officers on scene that Vick has anger issues and is refusing to go back to prison. A family member said Vick could care less about law enforcement and no respect for anyone. New Mexico State Police is committed to protecting and serving the citizens of New Mexico from potential harm. The male subject was a threat to residents and our officers. When NMSP officers respond to incidents like this, our goal is to resolve every incident peaceful. After hours of negotiations which were unsuccessful. During the hour’s long negotiations, the male subject had many opportunities to exit the residence. He was unresponsive to gas deployment and flash bangs. Ultimately de-escalation requires cooperation. When damages occur during an incident under $1,500 can be handled by the New Mexico State Police. Anything in excess is referred to Risk Management.” New Mexico State Police

