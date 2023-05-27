SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A woman is dead after bags of cement fell from a truck that overturned on an interstate offramp in San Diego on Friday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a Chevrolet pick-up truck with a one-ton stake bed was traveling from the southbound side of the freeway at about 60 miles per hour, toward the offramp. As the truck continued onto the ramp, CHP said the driver felt his load — which included bags of cement and other construction materials — shift in the bed of the truck.

The driver then lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn.

The cement bags spilled onto the roadway, and several fell from the ramp onto the Route 52 lanes below the offramp. One, or possibly two bags of concrete fell directly from the road onto the windshield of a black Mercedes traveling on Route 52, CHP said.

A woman in her 70s, who was sitting in the passenger side of the car, was struck. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene, according to medical personnel.

The driver of the Mercedes and the truck driver were uninjured.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, CHP said. However, the exact cause of the collision and sequence of events remain under investigation.

The portions of the affected roads were closed for hours on Friday amid the investigation. All closures have since been lifted.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the collision are asked to contact CHP Officer D. Shoemaker at 858-293-6000.