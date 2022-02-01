Wish-Bone salad dressing recalled due to allergy alert

(ABC4) – Conagra Brands has issued a recall on some of its Wish-Bone salad dressings due to an undeclared egg allergy alert Monday.
The company said they are voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to eggs in the product, which is not written on the product label.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, Conagra said.
So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products to date.
Here is a list of the impacted products:
|Item Description
|Each UPC
|Batch/Lot Code
|Best By Date
|Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz
|0-41321-00645-6
|4254200620
|BEST BY
JAN312023
|Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz
|0-41321-00645-6
|4254200720
|BEST BY
FEB012023
|Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz
|0-41321-00731-6
|4254201720
|BEST BY
FEB112023
|Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE
CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz
|0-41321-00691-3
|4254201320
|BEST BY
NOV092022
This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.
Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it.