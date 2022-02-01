Wish-Bone salad dressing recalled due to allergy alert

(ABC4) – Conagra Brands has issued a recall on some of its Wish-Bone salad dressings due to an undeclared egg allergy alert Monday.

The company said they are voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to eggs in the product, which is not written on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, Conagra said.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products to date.

Here is a list of the impacted products:

Item Description Each UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200620 BEST BY

JAN312023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200720 BEST BY

FEB012023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00731-6 4254201720 BEST BY

FEB112023 Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE

CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00691-3 4254201320 BEST BY

NOV092022

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it.