Wish-Bone salad dressing recalled due to allergy alert

(ABC4) – Conagra Brands has issued a recall on some of its Wish-Bone salad dressings due to an undeclared egg allergy alert Monday.

The company said they are voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to eggs in the product, which is not written on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, Conagra said.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products to date.

Here is a list of the impacted products:

Item DescriptionEach UPCBatch/Lot CodeBest By Date
Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz		0-41321-00645-64254200620BEST BY
JAN312023
Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz		0-41321-00645-64254200720BEST BY
FEB012023
Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz		0-41321-00731-64254201720BEST BY
FEB112023
Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE
CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz		0-41321-00691-34254201320BEST BY
NOV092022

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it.

