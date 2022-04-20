UTAH (ABC4) – April 20 is recognized nationally as a stoner’s holiday, it goes without saying that many Americans will be feeling snacky throughout the day today.

This year, as a special 420 celebration, Wingstop will be offering a weed-inspired flavor for a limited time only.

From April 18 through April 22, the restaurant is adding a Glazed & Blazed flavor to their menu, crafted with hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry, and cayenne pepper to capture notes of this pungent holiday, while keeping thighs legal–of course.

“Some of our biggest fans aren’t just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries,” Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona said, according to Thrillist.”And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we’re going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop’s desire to engage this audience.”

Though the chain has been active in promoting cannabis culture in the past, this is the first time Wingstop has created a flavor dedicated to 4/20.

To find a Wingstop near you, click here.