SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The wife of the OceanGate CEO who was piloting the submersible that disappeared during its voyage to the Titanic wreckage is related to a first-class couple that perished the night the famous ship sank in 1912.

First reported by The New York Times, Wendy Rush, who was born Wendy Hollings Weil, married Richard Stockton Rush in July 1986. The wedding announcement posted in the New York Times the day after the wedding explained Wendy is the granddaughter of the late Richard Weil Jr., who was president of Macy’s New York.

Another archived record from the New York Times in 1952 reported Richard Weil Jr. was the grandson of the Straus family. On his mother’s side, Weil Jr. is the grandson of Isidor Straus.

Isidor Straus, and his wife Ida, were both first-class passengers aboard the 1912 voyage of the Titanic. According to the U.K. National Archives, Isidor and Ida were directed to a lifeboat but they chose to stay on the sinking cruise liner.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The aging Isidor refused to board the lifeboat while there were younger men being prevented from boarding,” the National Archives says. “Ida also refused to get into the lifeboat saying, ‘Where you go, I go.'”

Isidor and Ida were last seen on the deck of the sinking Titanic holding hands before a wave swept them both to sea.

The Straus Historical Society tweeted the New York Times article saying, “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those aboard the lost submersible. We hold continued hope that the crewmembers will be rescued.”

An hour later, they confirmed the connection by tweeting another article of the story saying, “Wife of missing submersible operator descends from famed Jewish victims of Titanic sinking.”

Wendy Rush has been on three expeditions to the site where her great-great-grandparents lost their lives. She works alongside her husband at OceanGate as the Communications Director. Stockton Rush serves as the company’s CEO, and he has been reported as the pilot of the Titan submersible that went missing on Sunday.

The vessel was said to only have about 96 hours of oxygen for the five people that went missing. On Thursday, debris was found by the U.S. Coast Guard where the submersible had gone missing. It was confirmed that afternoon the debris matched that of the outer hull of the Titan submersible, adding to the belief the vessel imploded under the weight of deep-sea pressure.

A statement from OceanGate confirmed the belief the five passengers aboard the Titan perished during their expedition. The full statement can be read below:

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.

These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission. We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families.

This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.“