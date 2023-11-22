(NEXSTAR) — If you’ve ever been bowling (even Wii bowling counts here), you’ve maybe been lucky enough to hit a turkey. Not a literal turkey, but the string of events that are scored as a turkey.

Confused? Let’s explain.

In bowling, knocking down all 10 pins on your first go in a frame is known as a strike. Bowling three consecutive strikes is called a triple or a turkey, according to the official rules from the U.S. Bowling Congress.

Why exactly it’s called a turkey isn’t known but the lingo is believed to have ties to the late 1700s and early 1800s.

During that time, bowling tournaments were a popular bit of entertainment. It was common for the prizes of those tournaments to be food, often ham or turkey, according to Richmond 40 Bowl, a Richmond, Indiana, bowling alley.

As the game evolved, bowling a strike became an easier feat. So prizes were established for bowling a certain number of strikes in a row (more on that in a moment) at some events.

At some point, bowling three consecutive strikes became synonymous with receiving a turkey, hence the nickname of the accomplishment.

While turkeys are clearly defined in the U.S. Bowling Congress’ rule book, others aren’t.

Like we mentioned before, ham was sometimes given as a prize. It became well-known as the name for four consecutive strikes thanks to Rob Stone, a sports commentator who would shout “hambone!” any time a pro bowler would score four in a row. But, other avid bowlers at the time noted that two consecutive strikes were known as a hambone, not four. Some also refer to it as a badger instead, calling it a “four-badger,” followed by a “five-badger.”

The names of subsequent strikes can also vary. Five is commonly known as a five-bagger, while six has been known as a wild turkey and nine is a golden turkey. If you’re able to bowl 12 consecutive strikes, you’ve not only scored a perfect game of 300 but bowled a dinosaur.

Back to the turkeys though. You may not get an actual turkey anymore when you bowl three strikes in a row but you can bowl with turkeys.

Turkey bowling, which uses frozen birds instead of bowling balls, is a common fundraising event, especially at this time of year. The sport is believed to have been invented by Derrick Johnson of Santa Ana, California, who was stocking shelves in a supermarket during the 1980s. As the story goes, Johnson saw some guys in the meat department sliding a Butterball turkey wrapped in netting across the floor, the Los Angeles Times explains.

He was soon using large soda bottles for pins and sliding a frozen bird down grocery aisles. It’s not clear what he called a three-bagger in the sport, but he told the LA Times two strikes in a row is a “gobbler.”

It’s not clear if you have a better chance of getting a turkey in regular bowling or in turkey bowling — though in the latter, you’re odds of walking away with a real turkey are much, much higher.