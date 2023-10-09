SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — You might not be as creative as you think when it comes to your choice of Halloween getup.

Google Frightgeist pulled the top 500 costume searches from Google Trends to determine the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023. According to the findings, Utahns will likely see a lot of pointy hats and brooms running door-to-door on Oct. 31.

Witch came out as the top search for the Salt Lake City area in Utah, which seemed to be the trend across the nation. Witch is the top costume search across the nation and has been on an upward trend for nearly two decades, according to Frightgeist.

So, if you want to wear a trending costume, one of these top 10 costumes is your best bet. If you’re looking for something unique, you may have to try harder.

Most popular costumes nationally

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Surprisingly, the most searched costumes aren’t all that basic. While a witch is a classic costume, there aren’t as many dinosaurs and “Stranger Things” characters roaming the street on Oct. 31.

If you’re looking for some help in deciding what to be for Halloween, the Frightgeist website includes a “Costume Wizard.” Tell Google if you want a classic or modern wizard and how scary or unique you want your costume to be and the Frightgeist will give you a suggestion. For example, if you want a very unique, very scary classic costume, Google may suggest you try a VooDoo costume.