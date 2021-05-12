Where’s the sauce? Chick-fil-A facing supply chain shortages

(ABC4) – Toilet paper. Chicken wings. Ketchup. Chlorine. Now Chick-fil-A sauces.

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed numerous shortages across the nation and has claimed its latest victim – sauces at Chick-fil-A.

Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A sent an email to its customers saying a limit will be imposed on the number of sauces they’ll receive.

Those limits include:

1 sauce per entree

2 sauces per meal

3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

The email, shared by ABC4’s affiliate WTFR, closes with Chick-fil-A apologizing for the inconvenience:

Email sent to Chick-fil-A customers about sauce shortage | Courtesy WTRF

ABC4 has reached out to Chick-fil-A for more information about the sauce shortage.

Heinz, one of the nation’s largest ketchup manufacturers, has reportedly been struggling to meet the demand for ketchup packets and bottles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To catch up with the ketchup shortage, Heinz plans to open new manufacturing lines, beginning with two in April, with the aim of increasing production by 25 percent and bringing the total of ketchup packets produced per year to 12 billion,” Newsweek reports.

Restaurants have also reported a shortage of chicken wings.

The National Chicken Council said 2020 chicken wing sales were up 7% even amid the pandemic.